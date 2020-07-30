Rabies vaccine for raccoons to be distributed in northeastern parts of the state

HOULTON, Maine (WABI) - An effort to reduce the spread of rabies in raccoons will take place next week.

Since 2003, the Maine CDC has partnered with USDA Wildlife Services to distribute the rabies vaccine in northeastern parts of the state.

385,000 baits will be distributed over more than 2,500 square miles by airplanes and ground vehicles.

The baits are not harmful to 60 species of animals, including dogs and cats, but people are asked not to disturb them.

If you do touch the bait, rinse the skin with warm water and soap.

The distribution area includes Lincoln, Lee, Houlton, Stacyville, Winn, Patten, as well as other towns.

If you are bitten or scratched by an animal, contact your health care provider.

