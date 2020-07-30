Port City Music Hall closing permanently due to pandemic

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) -Port City Music Hall announced Wednesday that it is closing for good due to the financial strain caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The music venue made the announcement on social media.

Port City Music Hall played host to local and national musicians for the past eight years.

The post said with no end in sight, it can’t survive the crisis without revenue.

It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of Port City Music Hall, one of Portland’s great live... Posted by Port City Music Hall on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

