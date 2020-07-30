Police investigating after man dies in fight in Auburn parking lot

AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - State police are investigating the case of a man who died in a fight in an Auburn parking lot.

Local police were first called to the McDonald’s parking lot on Center Street around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They found a man in his twenties who was injured.

We’re told several people in the area took off in a car, just before police arrived. The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

State police are assisting with the investigation.

Authorities believe there’s no threat to the public.

An autopsy on the man will be conducted later Thursday.

