Advertisement

Police investigating after man dies in fight in Auburn parking lot

(MGN)
By Catherine Pegram
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - State police are investigating the case of a man who died in a fight in an Auburn parking lot.

Local police were first called to the McDonald’s parking lot on Center Street around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They found a man in his twenties who was injured.

We’re told several people in the area took off in a car, just before police arrived. The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

State police are assisting with the investigation.

Authorities believe there’s no threat to the public.

An autopsy on the man will be conducted later Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Amid pandemic, Maine revenues projected to dip $524 million

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Amid pandemic, Maine revenues projected to dip $524 million

State

Maine advocates urge Congress to increase SNAP benefits

Updated: 6 hours ago
Advocates in Maine are urging Congress to increase SNAP benefits as food insecurity surges due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Local

Entertainment venues feeling the impact of COVID-19, financial relief could be on the way

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
Waterfront concerts like many other music venues are doing their best to stay afloat during the pandemic.

News

Port City Music Hall closing permanently due to pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
Port City Music Hall played host to local and national musicians for the past eight years.

Latest News

News

Shark expert weighs in on recent attack

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
We spoke to a shark expert via Zoom about the tragic shark attack in Harpswell this week.

Local

Huge auction in Northport could be right up your alley

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
Point Lookout in Northport is auctioning off nearly everything on the property, including a bowling alley!

News

Huge auction in Northport could be right up your alley

Updated: 11 hours ago

Local

Winslow Fire Department hopes to purchase second used ambulance

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Fire department seeks second ambulance to meet the needs of Winslow.

Back To School

Winslow Public School District invests $52,000 in preparation for upcoming school year

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Winslow Public School District purchase Google Chromebook laptops to prepare for remote learning.

State

Bowdoin College and Maine State Library receive more than $325,000 in federal grants

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Federal grants will go towards preserving newspapers and supporting the professional development of teachers.