Advertisement

Owner of cleaning company formally charged for theft of pricey ring

Indicted for theft of ring
Indicted for theft of ring(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

A Hermon woman accused of stealing a 15-thousand dollar diamond ring and other jewelry from a home in Bangor she'd been hired to clean has been formally charged with theft.

Police say 35-year-old Cynthia Daigle later tried to pawn the ring at a jewelry store.

When questioned by police, Daigle reportedly told officers she’d tell them where the ring was if they let her go.

Prosecutors say Daigle has a long history of theft and burglary.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Orono neighborhood rallying around family with yard sale

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Residents of an Orono neighborhood will rally this weekend behind a local family that could use some help...

News

Orono community rallying behind family in need with Saturday Yard Sale

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Residents of an Orono neighborhood will rally this weekend behind a local family that could use some help... There's a yard sale on Saturday, August 1st.

Crime

Millinocket man charged with manslaughter

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Mulligan is also facing OUI and drug possession charges.

Crime

Man indicted for murder in connection with deadly fight

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Man indicted for murder in connection with deadly fight

Latest News

Crime

Millinocket man indicted for assault involving Samurai sword

Updated: 47 minutes ago
A Millinocket man has been formally charged for an alleged attack that police say involved a samurai sword.

Coronavirus

Gov. Janet Mills announces expansion of rent relief program, new executive order to protect renters

Updated: 1 hours ago
The state is using $5 million in COVID-19 funding from the federal government to expand the program.

Coronavirus

Mills Administration announces $1M to address racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
Mills Administration announces $1M to address racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 cases

News

Cruise ship to depart Eastport, headed for Europe to switch out crew members

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Oceania Riviera came to Maine without passengers and has been waiting for the green light for cruise ships to resume operations.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports new death in Kennebec County and 421 active cases of coronavirus across the state

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Maine CDC is reporting one new death of an individual with coronavirus in Kennebec County. This makes the 11th death in that county and brings the total death toll overall to 122.

National

Dunkin’ to close around 800 US locations

Updated: 5 hours ago
The company detailed the changes in its quarterly earnings report Thursday.