Owner of cleaning company formally charged for theft of pricey ring

BANGOR, Maine

A Hermon woman accused of stealing a 15-thousand dollar diamond ring and other jewelry from a home in Bangor she'd been hired to clean has been formally charged with theft.

Police say 35-year-old Cynthia Daigle later tried to pawn the ring at a jewelry store.

When questioned by police, Daigle reportedly told officers she’d tell them where the ring was if they let her go.

Prosecutors say Daigle has a long history of theft and burglary.

