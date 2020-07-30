Owner of cleaning company formally charged for theft of pricey ring
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -
A Hermon woman accused of stealing a 15-thousand dollar diamond ring and other jewelry from a home in Bangor she'd been hired to clean has been formally charged with theft.
Police say 35-year-old Cynthia Daigle later tried to pawn the ring at a jewelry store.
When questioned by police, Daigle reportedly told officers she’d tell them where the ring was if they let her go.
Prosecutors say Daigle has a long history of theft and burglary.
