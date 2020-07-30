New restrictions issued at four Maine state parks after deadly shark attack

PHIPPSBURG, Maine (WMTW) -

The Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands has issued further restrictions on swimmers at four state parks after Monday’s deadly shark attack off Bailey Island.

Officials said lifeguards at Popham Beach State Park notified the Maine Marine Patrol of a possible shark sighting on Wednesday.

Maine Marine Patrol searched the area and did not see any sharks but spotted a sea sunfish and seals feeding on fish.

However, out of an abundance of caution, swimmers at Popham Beach State Park can only go ankle-deep into the water.

Swimmers at nearby Reid State Park can only go up to their knees. The lagoon at the park remains open.

Water access at Ferry Beach State Park and Crescent Beach State Park is limited to waist-deep water.

There are no restrictions at the rest of Maine’s coastal state parks.

The Maine Marine Patrol has urged anyone who spots a shark to contact them immediately.