Advertisement

More than 2,000 Mainers file new unemployment claims, state says

File photo
File photo(File)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Department of Labor said about 2,100 Mainers filed new unemployment claims for the week ending July 25.

Labor officials said about 2,000 initial claims were filed for state unemployment and another 600 claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

About 61,200 weekly certifications, or continued claims, were filed last week for state unemployment.

In addition, about 26,000 weekly certifications were filed under PUA.

Weekly certifications must be filed by claimants every week in order to continue to receive unemployment benefits.

Labor officials said it cancelled about 670 initial claims and 260 weekly certifications determined to be fraudulent.

Between March 15 and July 25, the Maine Department of Labor said it has paid out more than $1.24 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits. By comparison, the department paid out less than $74 million in unemployment benefits in all of last year.

The Department of Labor has handled approximately 176,600 initial claims for the state unemployment program and 82,500 initial claims for PUA during that time.

The state said eligibility for the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, or the additional weekly $600, ended with benefit payments for the week ending July 25.

This means that most people, depending on when they file their weekly certification for the week ending July 25, would receive that last payment during the week of July 26 to Aug. 1.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State police investigating death from fight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
State police are investigating the case of a man who died in a fight in an Auburn parking lot.

News

Wastewater being tested for COVID-19 in Maine’s largest city

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Portland Water District said more and more communities are turning to wastewater-based epidemiology to screen for infection rates.

News

EMCC receives gift from Davis Family Foundation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The school intends to use the funds to continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic by developing and implementing curriculum delivery methods that allow for the best engagement opportunities among students, professors, and peers.

News

Police investigating after man dies in fight in Auburn parking lot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Catherine Pegram
Local police were called to the McDonald’s parking lot on Center Street around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Amid pandemic, Maine revenues projected to dip $524 million

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Amid pandemic, Maine revenues projected to dip $524 million

State

Maine advocates urge Congress to increase SNAP benefits

Updated: 11 hours ago
Advocates in Maine are urging Congress to increase SNAP benefits as food insecurity surges due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Local

Entertainment venues feeling the impact of COVID-19, financial relief could be on the way

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
Waterfront concerts like many other music venues are doing their best to stay afloat during the pandemic.

News

Port City Music Hall closing permanently due to pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
Port City Music Hall played host to local and national musicians for the past eight years.

News

Shark expert weighs in on recent attack

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
We spoke to a shark expert via Zoom about the tragic shark attack in Harpswell this week.

Local

Huge auction in Northport could be right up your alley

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
Point Lookout in Northport is auctioning off nearly everything on the property, including a bowling alley!