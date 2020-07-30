More than 2,000 Mainers file new unemployment claims, state says

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Department of Labor said about 2,100 Mainers filed new unemployment claims for the week ending July 25.

Labor officials said about 2,000 initial claims were filed for state unemployment and another 600 claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

About 61,200 weekly certifications, or continued claims, were filed last week for state unemployment.

In addition, about 26,000 weekly certifications were filed under PUA.

Weekly certifications must be filed by claimants every week in order to continue to receive unemployment benefits.

Labor officials said it cancelled about 670 initial claims and 260 weekly certifications determined to be fraudulent.

Between March 15 and July 25, the Maine Department of Labor said it has paid out more than $1.24 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits. By comparison, the department paid out less than $74 million in unemployment benefits in all of last year.

The Department of Labor has handled approximately 176,600 initial claims for the state unemployment program and 82,500 initial claims for PUA during that time.

The state said eligibility for the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, or the additional weekly $600, ended with benefit payments for the week ending July 25.

This means that most people, depending on when they file their weekly certification for the week ending July 25, would receive that last payment during the week of July 26 to Aug. 1.

