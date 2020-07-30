Millinocket man indicted for assault involving Samurai sword

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

A Millinocket man has been formally charged for an alleged attack that police say involved a samurai sword.

In January, police say 35-year-old Jeremy Rideout was involved in a fight in the parking lot at the high school in Millinocket.

Officers arrived to find a man with cuts to his arm.

That man was taken to a hospital and later released.

