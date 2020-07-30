Millinocket man indicted for assault involving Samurai sword
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -
A Millinocket man has been formally charged for an alleged attack that police say involved a samurai sword.
In January, police say 35-year-old Jeremy Rideout was involved in a fight in the parking lot at the high school in Millinocket.
Officers arrived to find a man with cuts to his arm.
That man was taken to a hospital and later released.
