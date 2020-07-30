Man indicted for murder in connection with deadly fight
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -
A grand jury in Penobscot County has indicted a Bangor man with murder for his role in a deadly altercation that happened earlier this year.
35-year-old Rayshaun Moore was arrested after police were called to a Harlow Street business in the early hours of a Sunday morning in February.
They had been called for a report of an injured man in the parking lot.
25-year-old Demetrius Snow of Bangor was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.