Advertisement

Man charged with murder in deadly fight in Auburn McDonald’s parking lot

Deadly fight in the Auburn McDonald's parking lot
Deadly fight in the Auburn McDonald's parking lot(WABI)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) -

Maine state police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly fight in the Auburn McDonald’s parking lot Wednesday night.

Trai M. Larue, 22, of Lewiston, is charged with murder.

Larue is accused of killing Roger I. Cornell, 21, of New Bedford, Massachusetts. An autopsy on Cornell’s body will be conducted later Thursday.

Police were first called to McDonald's at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and found Cornell injured. Several people involved had left the scene before officers arrived, officials said.

Cornell was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Chris Fisher said he was walking in the area at the time of the fight.

"I'm like that I the world is going on. And then all of a sudden I see a body just laying in front of McDonald's. I mean it petrified me. It's like traumatizing," said Fisher. "One of the officers said 'keep on moving.' I mean I couldn't even move. This was the worst thing I've seen."

State police said Lewiston police located and arrested Larue early Thursday morning.

Larue was take to the Androscoggin County Jail and his initial appearance in court has yet to be determined.

Latest News

News

New restrictions issued at four Maine state parks after deadly shark attack

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Maine Marine Patrol has urged anyone who spots a shark to contact them immediately.

News

More than 2,000 Mainers file new unemployment claims, state says

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Maine Department of Labor said about 2,100 Mainers filed new unemployment claims for the week ending July 25.

News

State police investigating death from fight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
State police are investigating the case of a man who died in a fight in an Auburn parking lot.

News

Wastewater being tested for COVID-19 in Maine’s largest city

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Portland Water District said more and more communities are turning to wastewater-based epidemiology to screen for infection rates.

Latest News

News

EMCC receives gift from Davis Family Foundation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The school intends to use the funds to continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic by developing and implementing curriculum delivery methods that allow for the best engagement opportunities among students, professors, and peers.

News

Police investigating after man dies in fight in Auburn parking lot

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Catherine Pegram
Local police were called to the McDonald’s parking lot on Center Street around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

News

Amid pandemic, Maine revenues projected to dip $524 million

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Amid pandemic, Maine revenues projected to dip $524 million

Crime

Madison man accused of stealing SUV from car dealership with employee inside vehicle

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Scarborough police said they received a report just before 10:30 a.m. that a man stole a Land Rover from the Land Rover dealership on Route 1, and an employee was inside the vehicle.

State

Maine advocates urge Congress to increase SNAP benefits

Updated: 13 hours ago
Advocates in Maine are urging Congress to increase SNAP benefits as food insecurity surges due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Local

Entertainment venues feeling the impact of COVID-19, financial relief could be on the way

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
Waterfront concerts like many other music venues are doing their best to stay afloat during the pandemic.