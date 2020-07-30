Man charged with murder in deadly fight in Auburn McDonald’s parking lot

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) -

Maine state police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly fight in the Auburn McDonald’s parking lot Wednesday night.

Trai M. Larue, 22, of Lewiston, is charged with murder.

Larue is accused of killing Roger I. Cornell, 21, of New Bedford, Massachusetts. An autopsy on Cornell’s body will be conducted later Thursday.

Police were first called to McDonald's at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and found Cornell injured. Several people involved had left the scene before officers arrived, officials said.

Cornell was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Chris Fisher said he was walking in the area at the time of the fight.

"I'm like that I the world is going on. And then all of a sudden I see a body just laying in front of McDonald's. I mean it petrified me. It's like traumatizing," said Fisher. "One of the officers said 'keep on moving.' I mean I couldn't even move. This was the worst thing I've seen."

State police said Lewiston police located and arrested Larue early Thursday morning.

Larue was take to the Androscoggin County Jail and his initial appearance in court has yet to be determined.