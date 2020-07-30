Maine man accused of stealing SUV from car dealership with employee inside vehicle

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - A Maine man is accused of stealing an SUV from a car dealership before eventually being arrested in New Hampshire.

Scarborough police said they received a report just before 10:30 a.m. that a man stole a Land Rover from the Land Rover dealership on Route 1, and an employee was inside the vehicle.

Police said Mark Lindholm, 47, of Madison, stole the vehicle while the female employee was in the backseat taking pictures.

Police said Lindholm eventually let the woman out of the vehicle and that she was not harmed.

The Land Rover was later found abandoned in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Police eventually took Lindholm into custody in Portsmouth just before 1 p.m.

Lindholm is being held in New Hampshire on a charge of receiving stolen property. He will face charges of kidnapping and theft by unauthorized use when he is brought back to Maine, police said.

