Maine Junior Amateur goes to Manuel and Cote

GORHAM, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Junior Amateur Championship golf tournament is in the books. The medalists this year are Caleb Manuel for the boys at -9. Tied with Armand Ouellette on the final hole, he made albatross! That’s a 2 on a par 5. Ouellette made eagle so it’s a good thing he did. Manuel wins it by one.

The girls champion is Newport’s Lindsay Cote at +7. She wins by 4 strokes over the women’s amateur champion Ruby Haylock.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.