Maine Information and Analysis Center says they’re taking steps to be more transparent

(WAGM)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Officials at the Maine Information and Analysis Center (MIAC) say they are taking steps to be more transparent.

This comes after a security breach earlier this year and accusations from a state trooper that the center is illegally gathering and storing information

During a tour of the facility today, officials spoke about the role of MIAC in assisting law enforcement with different criminal investigations.

Lieutenant Michael Johnston spoke about strategic analysis when determining what is relevant to protect the public.

“Strategic analysis is kind of like flying over the state of Maine in a plane and trying to identify those threat areas and those threat priorities,” Johnston said. “What’s happening in different parts of the state? What are the unique threats? That stored strategic analysis is very important. It’s what we provide and you also have tactical piece, which is that specific case support.”

Officials shared examples of possible online threats on social media.

They also noted their role is to support law enforcement, and they are not an investigative agency.

