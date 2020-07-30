Maine DOE expected to release school county color classifications Friday

Teachers at schools like John Harris Elementary in Sioux Falls are already working on arranging their classrooms in a way that focuses on social distancing. (KSFY)

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Education is expected to release its county by county color designations Friday.

This will help guide schools about whether to purse in-class instruction or continue remote learning

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said during Thursday’s CDC briefing these designations are a framework for school officials.

This is just one tool they will use as they make the challenging decision whether to return to in-person instruction, move to remote learning, or use a hybrid learning model.

“It’ll also include, are they ready? Can their school facility be modified? Are their parents able help their children accommodate the new rules and recommendations that are there to keep people safe,” said DHHS Commissioner, Jeanne Lambrew.

The red, yellow, or green color codes can be found on the Department of Education’s website beginning Friday.

They are expected to be updated every two weeks.

