Maine CDC reports new death in Kennebec County and 421 active cases of coronavirus across the state

By Emily Tadlock
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

The CDC is reporting 421 active cases in the state
The Maine CDC is reporting one new death of an individual with coronavirus in Kennebec County.

This makes the 11th death in that county and brings the total death toll overall to 122.

The latest numbers from the CDC show an increase of 27 new cases of the virus in the state.

Some cases have been reclassified so the overall case count is only up by 22 bringing the total to 3,888.

421 are active cases, an increase of 12 since Wednesday.

Nine more recoveries overnight brings the total to 3,345.

86 percent of those who have contracted the virus have recovered.

The county-by-county breakdown shows the largest increase of cases was in York County.

8 new cases are being reported there bringing the total to 641.

Hancock county was the second largest increase at 4 new cases.

There are a total of 9 active cases there.

Doctor Nirav Shah did announce an outbreak at Hancock Foods in Ellsworth Tuesday afternoon.

He is expected to give an update on that as well as other coronavirus related information during the CDC briefing scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.

You can watch that on TV 5 or on our website.

An increase of 4 cases in Hancock County bring the total number of active cases to 9.
