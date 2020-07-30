Locals participate in Maine March to End Human Trafficking

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - July 30th is World Against Human Trafficking Day.

To commemorate the day, dozens of women joined organizers at the State House for the Maine March to End Human Trafficking.

Participants started at the State House and marched the Capitol Loop.

A local women spoke on her experience as a survivor of trafficking.

“Two to three hundred women, men and children are trafficked every year on paper in Maine so that’s probably double that amount,” Maegan Bell said. “Im here to say trafficking happens it happens in maine and we are not safe. We need to educate our youth and really bring awareness and that’s why I’m here today.”

Activists hoped to spread awareness today, starting with children, about ways to end human trafficking.

Visit the United Nations website for more information on World Against Human Trafficking Day.

