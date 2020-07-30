Kim Rosen confirmed winner in Senate District 8 Republican primary election

Kimberly Rosen (WABI)

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The results of a recount of the Senate District 8 Republican primary election are in.

Election officials say Kimberly Rosen remains the winner.

She finished 52 votes ahead with a final tally of 2,082 votes to Lawrence Lockman's 2,030 votes.

The difference on election day was 60 votes.

The district covers numerous communities is Penobscot and Hancock Counties including Lincoln and Bucksport.

