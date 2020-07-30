Advertisement

Indiana family receives suspicious package addressed from China

By Kody Fisher
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - A suspicious package appearing to be from China arrived at a home in Vevay, Indiana, Wednesday morning.

The package reads “China Post” in the top left corner.

At first, Christina Mill-Rininger and her family didn’t know if it was real or a hoax.

“I asked everybody if they had ordered anything, and everybody in the house said ‘no,’” she said.

But the package was addressed to someone in the family, so they opened it.

“When I first opened it, I seen a ziplock baggie, and that’s what I was scared of, that it could have been them seeds,” Mill-Rininger explained.

She referred to the country-wide plight of people receiving similarly mysterious, similarly unsolicited packages filled with seeds.

A CNN report finds all 50 states have now issued warnings about those packages.

The one left in Mill-Rininger’s mailbox didn’t contain seeds. It contained masks, despite the outside saying “Shirt.”

“That’s when it set off bells to call the sheriff’s department,” Mill-Rininger said.

The Vevay Police Department and the Switzerland County Health Department say they’ve opened up investigations in the package to determine if the masks carried any dangerous substances. The masks are now in police custody.

Prior to that, the family says they kept it in the trash bin.

“I kind of got nervous,” Mill-Rininger said, “because right now, with everything going on, you don’t know, like, if it could have a chemical on there.”

The family says the next time they open up their mailbox, they’ll think twice because of the suspicious package.

“It’s going to make me more cautious,” Mill-Rininger said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group via WXIX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Gov. Janet Mills announces expansion of rent relief program, new executive order to protect renters

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The state is using $5 million in COVID-19 funding from the federal government to expand the program.

National Politics

3 former presidents mourn John Lewis at funeral in Atlanta

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By JEFF MARTIN
When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday, he returns to a sacred place imbued with civil rights history.

Coronavirus

Mills Administration announces $1M to address racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Mills Administration announces $1M to address racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 cases

National

Family receives suspicious package filled with masks

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
A suspicious package appearing to be from China arrived at a home in Vevay, Indiana Wednesday morning.

Latest News

National

RAW: Isaias brings flooding to Puerto Rico

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
Flooding in Guanica, Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Isaias rolls through.

Coronavirus

UK scientists immunizing hundreds with coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Dr. Robin Shattock, a professor at the college, told The Associated Press that he and colleagues had just finished a very slow and arduous process of testing the vaccine at a low dose in the initial participants and would now expand the trial to about 300 people, including some over age 75.

National

2020′s final Mars mission blasts off from Florida

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By MARCIA DUNN
The biggest, most sophisticated Mars rover ever built — a car-size vehicle bristling with cameras, microphones, drills and lasers — blasted off Thursday as part of an ambitious, long-range project to bring the first Martian rock samples back to Earth to be analyzed for evidence of ancient life.

National

Tropical Storm Isaias unleashes flooding, landslides in Puerto Rico

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By DÁNICA COTO
Tropical Storm Isaias battered Puerto Rico on Thursday as it continued on a forecast track toward the U.S. East Coast, unleashing small landslides and causing widespread flooding and power outages on an island still recovering from previous hurricanes and earthquakes.

National

2nd US virus surge hits plateau, but few experts celebrate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE and NICKY FORSTER Associated Press
Scientists aren’t celebrating by any means, warning that the trend is driven by four big, hard-hit states and that cases are rising in at least half of all the states.

Coronavirus

Record economic plunge, bleak jobs numbers reveal virus toll record-breaking

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Martin Crutsinger
The coronavirus pandemic sent the U.S. economy plunging by a record-shattering 32.9% annual rate last quarter and is still inflicting damage across the country, squeezing already struggling businesses and forcing a wave of layoffs that shows no sign of abating.