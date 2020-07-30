Hockey East announces it plans to have a men’s and women’s season

BOSTON, MA (WABI) - Hockey East announcing it intends to have a 2020-21 men’s and women’s hockey season. Even if it is only conference games. The details will be released later but at least it didn’t cancel.

New England seems to be moving in the right direction against Coronavirus. The location of Hockey East schools leaves the conference to believe it can compete, and even hold championships this year, after it cancelled the men’s tournament last year. They emphasized schedule changes throughout the season to limit exposure to the virus if necessary.

