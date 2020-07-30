Advertisement

Entertainment venues feeling the impact of COVID-19, financial relief could be on the way

Alex Gray of Waterfront Concerts says it's been tough not being able to offer live music to fans.
Waterfront Concerts
Waterfront Concerts(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
(WABI)

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Live music and entertainment venues have taken a hard-hit during the coronavirus pandemic.

Waterfront Concerts is one of many across Maine and the rest of the country feeling the effects.

However, some relief for this industry could be on the way.

“I’m glad we are as large as we are and that we were planning for a rainy day. I just don’t think anybody thought it was going to pour this long.”

Alex Gray, Waterfront Concerts

Waterfront concerts like many other music venues are doing their best to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Alex Gray of Waterfront Concerts says it's been tough not being able to offer live music to fans.

He's even had to let go of some of his staff, mostly from the marketing and financing departments.

Gray says these last few months have been difficult for the entire music industry, one that's not traditionally employed.

Everyone from promoters, to musicians, to road crews have been affected.

And the local economy is feeling the effects, too.

“In Bangor alone this is a $20 to $25 million crater of indirect spending that just isn’t in the economy this summer. Of course, it is somewhat overshadowed by the fact that restaurants and bars can only operate on small percentages so they’re already reeling, but there just isn’t that activity,” said Gray.

However, some relief could be on the way thanks to the Save Our Stages Act - legislation cosponsored by Senator Susan Collins.

The bill would provide assistance for independent live music venue operators affect by the pandemic.

Collins' statement
Collins' statement(WABI)

These grants, administered by the Small Business Administration, would provide six months of financial help to venues and pay employees.

90% of venue owners, promoters, and bookers across the country say that they are at risk of closing without any additional financial assistance.

“Any vehicle would be a good vehicle. Any help that we can get, whether it be on the state or local level,” Gray explained.

If ticket sales don't resume until next year, the industry could see an estimated $9 billion in losses.

Right now, Gray says he's looking towards the future, knowing that when they do reopen their doors, things could look different.

“I think we’ll be a part of the healing. Obviously when people get back to it and want to recreate, outdoor concerts especially in this period are going to be I think huge in getting back to some level of normal,” said Gray.

To get information on show status and refunds visit their website.

Waterfront Concerts and MAINE SAVINGS are pleased to present Backstage Live at Maine Savings Pavilion inside Rock Row. A...

Posted by Waterfront Concerts on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Port City Music Hall closing permanently due to pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Port City Music Hall played host to local and national musicians for the past eight years.

News

Shark expert weighs in on recent attack

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
We spoke to a shark expert via Zoom about the tragic shark attack in Harpswell this week.

Local

Huge auction in Northport could be right up your alley

Updated: 5 hours ago
Point Lookout in Northport is auctioning off nearly everything on the property, including a bowling alley!

News

Huge auction in Northport could be right up your alley

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

Local

Winslow Fire Department hopes to purchase second used ambulance

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Fire department seeks second ambulance to meet the needs of Winslow.

News

Teaching in a pandemic, what comes next?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The preparations for going back to school are well underway across the state.State officials continue to focus on striking the balance between safety and delivering an effective education..What about teachers who work with students with specialized needs?

News

Teaching in a pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
The preparations for going back to school are well underway across the state. State officials continue to focus on striking the balance between safety and delivering an effective education.. What about teachers who work with students with specialized needs?

News

State increases number of people allowed at large outdoor gatherings in Maine

Updated: 6 hours ago
The gathering limit for indoor activities remains unchanged at 50 people. Face masks are also required at large gatherings.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 9 hours ago

Coronavirus

29 new cases of COVID-19 in Maine, no new deaths reported

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
There are 409 active cases now.