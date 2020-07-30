EMCC receives gift from Davis Family Foundation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Eastern Maine Community College has announced it has received a $75,000 gift from the Trustees of the Davis Family Foundation to support a student-first approach to responsive education and training.

EMCC intends to use the funds to continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic by developing and implementing curriculum delivery methods that allow for the best engagement opportunities among students, professors, and peers. The school also plans to address specific programs that are in-demand based on national and regional research.

“We are really excited,” said EMCC Director of Advancement Erica Hutchinson. “This is kind of a shot in the arm of new energy of enthusiasm for faculty and staff, and it’s really started to produce all sorts of new opportunities that we just never would’ve considered before.”

EMCC has also announced Perkins Home Services as the winner of a tuition raffle held by the school. The company has decided to gift the free year of tuition to an EMCC Cabinet Making and Woodworking student.

