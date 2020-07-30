Driver injured in Etna crash

Etna, Maine (WABI) -One man was injured in a crash in Etna this afternoon after police say he lost control of his car and drove off the road down a steep embankment.

It happened on the West Plymouth Road around 1 o'clock.

A Maine DOT crew happened to see the car off the road in the brush and called for help.

”They were just driving by slowly.” said Cpl. Stephen Marko with Penobscot County Sheriff Department. “From what I was told, I guess they were doing some driver training on one of their dump trucks, and one of them thankfully spotted the crash, because if they hadn’t seen it, who knows how long the person would have been here.”

Police say they are working to determine what caused the crash.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

