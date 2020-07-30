Advertisement

Cruise ship to depart Eastport, headed for Europe to switch out crew members

The Oceania Riviera came to Maine without passengers
The Oceania Riviera came to Maine without passengers
The Oceania Riviera came to Maine without passengers(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASTPORT, Maine (WABI) -

A large cruise ship that's been in Eastport for about six weeks is leaving Saturday, heading for Europe.

The Oceania Riviera came to Maine without passengers and has been waiting for the green light for cruise ships to resume operations.

Officials say the ship is leaving so crew members who live on the ship and maintain the vessel can be switched out for another crew.

Cruise lines stopped sailing in mid-March after several outbreaks of COVID-19 in ships at sea.

Local officials say the presence of the Riviera created a positive relationship between the Eastport Port Authority and cruise industry officials, and they plan to host other ships in the future.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

