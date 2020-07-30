Advertisement

Amid pandemic, Maine revenues projected to dip $524 million

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - BThe Revenue Forecasting Committee says money needed to run state government is projected to drop by $524 million in fiscal 2021 because of the pandemic.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Wednesday the scope of the projected shortfall, which totals $1.4 billion over three years, underscores the need for federal help to mitigate the damage.

Mills has directed all departments to apply an emergency-basis scrutiny to spending and hiring, and a $106 million surplus from the current two-year budget will be rolled over to address the projected decrease in revenues.

