A Bit More Humid, Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper level low to our west will gradually move into the state today and Friday keeping us under the gun for some scattered showers and thunderstorms both days.

Today we will see variably cloudy skies, warm and slightly more humid conditions. A few widely scattered showers will be possible this morning with a better chance for more numerous scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Thunderstorms may produce heavy downpours and a gusty wind. Temperatures will top off in the mid-70s to around 80° north and low to mid-80s elsewhere. Dewpoints will be in the low to mid-60s today so a bit more humid than yesterday but not as humid/tropical as it was earlier in the week. Showers and thunderstorms will move out of the area early tonight followed by partly cloudy skies for the remainder of the night. Nighttime temperatures will drop to the upper 50s to low 60s.

The upper low will be exiting the area Friday but with it still in the vicinity, we will still see a few showers or thunderstorms possible during the day with the best chance being over the northern half of the state. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s to low and mid-80s form north to south across the state. High pressure will move in for the start of the weekend giving us a great day Saturday with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Another disturbance approaching the area later in the weekend will give us a chance for some showers and thunderstorms later in the day Sunday. At this point, it looks like most of the day Sunday will be dry. The best chance of showers Sunday afternoon will be over western parts of the state. Humidity will be on the rise Sunday too. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s to mid-80s Sunday afternoon. A cold front is forecast to move into the region Monday giving us a good chance for some showers and thunderstorms to start the work week.

Today: Variably cloudy and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, most numerous during the afternoon. Highs between 76°-86°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms ending then partly cloudy. Lows between 58°-64°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Variably cloudy. A few showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs between 75°-85°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy with a few afternoon showers possible mainly over western areas. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

