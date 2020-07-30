Advertisement

A Bit More Humid, Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms Today

By Todd Simcox
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper level low to our west will gradually move into the state today and Friday keeping us under the gun for some scattered showers and thunderstorms both days. 

Today we will see variably cloudy skies, warm and slightly more humid conditions. A few widely scattered showers will be possible this morning with a better chance for more numerous scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Thunderstorms may produce heavy downpours and a gusty wind. Temperatures will top off in the mid-70s to around 80° north and low to mid-80s elsewhere. Dewpoints will be in the low to mid-60s today so a bit more humid than yesterday but not as humid/tropical as it was earlier in the week. Showers and thunderstorms will move out of the area early tonight followed by partly cloudy skies for the remainder of the night. Nighttime temperatures will drop to the upper 50s to low 60s. 

The upper low will be exiting the area Friday but with it still in the vicinity, we will still see a few showers or thunderstorms possible during the day with the best chance being over the northern half of the state. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s to low and mid-80s form north to south across the state. High pressure will move in for the start of the weekend giving us a great day Saturday with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Another disturbance approaching the area later in the weekend will give us a chance for some showers and thunderstorms later in the day Sunday. At this point, it looks like most of the day Sunday will be dry. The best chance of showers Sunday afternoon will be over western parts of the state. Humidity will be on the rise Sunday too. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s to mid-80s Sunday afternoon. A cold front is forecast to move into the region Monday giving us a good chance for some showers and thunderstorms to start the work week. 

Today: Variably cloudy and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, most numerous during the afternoon. Highs between 76°-86°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms ending then partly cloudy. Lows between 58°-64°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Variably cloudy. A few showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs between 75°-85°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. 

Sunday: Variably cloudy with a few afternoon showers possible mainly over western areas. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. 

Monday: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms Today

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
The weak ridge of high pressure that brought Maine the mostly to partly sunny, warm and less humid conditions today will slip off to our east this evening.

Forecast

Scattered Showers & Thundershowers Later Tonight & Thursday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Scattered Showers & Thundershowers Later Tonight & Thursday

Forecast

Warm & More Comfortable This Afternoon, Few Showers/Storms Possible

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
A disturbance approaching the area will give us a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms across northern locales (mainly Greenville to Millinocket northward) this afternoon and evening otherwise expect partly to mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day. It will be warm this afternoon with highs in the 80s to near 90° but dewpoints will be in the upper 50s to low 60s so humidity levels will feel much better.

Forecast

Partly to Mostly Sunny, Warm & Less Humid Today

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
Our Wednesday looks good overall with partly to mostly sunny skies and more comfortable conditions. A disturbance approaching the area will give us a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms across northern locales (mainly Greenville to Millinocket northward) this afternoon and evening.

Latest News

Forecast

More Sun Than Clouds, Warm & Less Humid Today

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:29 AM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
Any scattered showers and thundershowers this evening will come to an end as a weak cold front moves offshore. As the cold front slides off to our east the sky will become partly to mostly clear later tonight and the humidity levels will begin to slowly decrease across the Pine Tree State.

Forecast

More Sun than Clouds, Warm & Less Humid Wednesday

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT
|
More Sun than Clouds, Warm & Less Humid Wednesday

Forecast

Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms This Afternoon

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A hot and humid day today as a cold front moves into the state. This cold front will bring us a chance for some more showers and thunderstorms. Northern areas will see a chance for some showers and thunderstorms this morning while the rest of the state sees a better chance for the showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of the thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall and a gusty, damaging wind.

Forecast

Hot & Humid Today, Scattered Showers & Storms Possible

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:05 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A hot and humid day today as a cold front moves into the state. This cold front will bring us a chance for some more showers and thunderstorms. Northern areas will see a chance for some showers and thunderstorms this morning while the rest of the state sees a better chance for the showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of the thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall and a gusty, damaging wind.

Forecast

Hot & Humid, Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms Today

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:37 AM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
A very warm and tropical air-mass will remain across New England tonight and tomorrow.

Forecast

Very Warm & Humid, with Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT
|
Very Warm & Humid, with Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms Tuesday