Woman sentenced to 38 years in prison for murder of elderly Owls Head resident

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

A South Thomaston woman who was accused of killing an elderly Owls Head woman in February 2019 was sentenced in a Rockland courtoom Wednesday morning.

38-year-old Sarah Richards had previously plead guilty to murder and theft for the bludgeoning death of 83-year-old Helen Carver.

Robert Carver, Helen’s son, is the one who found his mother dead. “It’s a vision he says he will never be able to forget,” said prosecutors as they presented their case to the judge.

During the proceeding, Richards addressed the court, apologizing to Helen Carver’s family, and saying that she wants to get serious help for her mental issues.

Defense attorneys say that Richards was under the influence of drugs when the incident happened and that the woman should not be considered a reliable source when it comes to what actually happened the day of the killing.

Sara Richards is sentenced to 38 years in prison and ordered to pay roughly $7,000 restitution to the family. @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/DMIMgEC3we — Emily Tadlock (@Emily_Tadlock) July 29, 2020

