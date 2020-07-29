Advertisement

Woman sentenced to 38 years in prison for murder of elderly Owls Head resident

38-year-old Sarah Richards had previously plead guilty to murder and theft for the bludgeoning death of 83-year-old Helen Carver.
38-year-old Sarah Richards had previously plead guilty to murder and theft for the bludgeoning death of 83-year-old Helen Carver.(WABI)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

A South Thomaston woman who was accused of killing an elderly Owls Head woman in February 2019 was sentenced in a Rockland courtoom Wednesday morning.

38-year-old Sarah Richards had previously plead guilty to murder and theft for the bludgeoning death of 83-year-old Helen Carver.

Robert Carver, Helen’s son, is the one who found his mother dead. “It’s a vision he says he will never be able to forget,” said prosecutors as they presented their case to the judge.

During the proceeding, Richards addressed the court, apologizing to Helen Carver’s family, and saying that she wants to get serious help for her mental issues.

Defense attorneys say that Richards was under the influence of drugs when the incident happened and that the woman should not be considered a reliable source when it comes to what actually happened the day of the killing.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police say driver that struck pedestrian likely had a medical event

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Bucksport police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on River Road Tuesday afternoon.

News

Calais Regional Hospital wants out of bankruptcy long enough to get PPP loan

Updated: 1 hours ago
Calais Regional Hospital is asking a judge to dismiss its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case so that it can seek at least $1.8 million in PPP funding, the Bangor Daily News reports.

News

More Mainers permitted at outdoor spectator events with change in restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Catherine Pegram
The state has eased the restriction based on COVID-19 concerns that initially set the number at 50.

News

More Mainers permitted at outdoor spectator events with change in restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Catherine Pegram
The 50 person limit is still in place for indoor gatherings and events.

Latest News

News

sentencing this morning for Sarah Richards

Updated: 4 hours ago
sentencing this morning for Sarah Richards

News

MASKS REQUIRED AT PLANET FITNESS

Updated: 4 hours ago
MASKS REQUIRED AT PLANET FITNESS

News

Hunters being encouraged to apply for deer lottery soon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Applications to participate in the lottery for a permit are due by August 17.

Coronavirus

Planet Fitness now requiring face coverings for customers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The new policy takes effect on August 1.

News

South Thomaston woman on murder charge to know her fate on Wednesday morning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Richards pleaded guilty in April after initially entering a not guilty plea.

Community

Bangor citizens putting the social in social distancing

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Social distancing at it's finest