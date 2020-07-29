Winslow Public School District invests $52,000 in preparation for upcoming school year
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - The Winslow Public School District has invested $52,000 in preparation for the upcoming school year.
Central Maine reported yesterday that administrators from the school district have drafted a plan for remote or hybrid instruction.
They purchased enough Google Chromebook computers to prepare for remote learning.
The district is outlining plans for all possible scenarios while they wait for more information from Governor Mills.
