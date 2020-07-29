Winslow Fire Department hopes to purchase second used ambulance

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - The Winslow Town Council began discussions this week around adding a second used ambulance to the fire department.

The department began transporting patients earlier this month.

According to Fire Chief Ronnie Rodriguez a second ambulance would allow the fire department to have a backup if one needed repairs or if they received an influx of calls.

“We just want the community to know that we are here for them,” Rodriguez said. “This was the busiest non-transporting region within the state of Maine per Maine EMS. We have entered into the realm of transporting because to provide this service there was a demonstrated and documented need for additional providers and additional transport units.”

Rodriguez says they are trying to be as cost-effective as possible by looking at used ambulances.

The town council will continue discussions on August 10th.

