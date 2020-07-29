State increases number of people allowed at large outdoor gatherings in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -

Gov. Janet Mills’ administration announced Wednesday that the state is adjusting the limit on large gatherings for outdoor activities.

The number of people allowed at large outdoor gatherings will increase from 50 to 100, effective Saturday.

However, the state said no more than five people are allowed per 1,000 square feet in order to maintain physical distancing.

State officials said the change is being made because of new studies that indicate outdoor activities are safer than indoor activities.

“We continue to welcome opportunities for Maine people and businesses to interact in ways that the science indicates pose less risk. Physical distancing, face coverings and hand hygiene remain vital to preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Maine as we take this step,” Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said.

The gathering limit for indoor activities remains unchanged at 50 people. Face masks are also required at large gatherings.

Additionally, the requirement to wear face coverings at these gatherings remains unchanged.

Wednesday’s announcement comes after the state last week updated requirements for seated outdoor spectator events like professional sports and concerts.

The updated checklist allows for up to four zones of 50 people in each zone. Zones must be separated with physical barriers to prevent intermingling between zones, have separate entrances and exits, bathrooms, and concessions.

Wednesday’s announcement does not impact these requirements.

