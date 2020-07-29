South Thomaston woman on murder charge to know her fate on Wednesday morning

SOUTH THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - A South Thomaston woman who admitted to beating and strangling an 83-year-old woman in Owls Head is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday morning for murder.

38-year-old Sarah Richards pleaded guilty in April after initially entering a not guilty plea.

83-year-old Helen Carver had hired Richards to do odd jobs for her in February of last year.

Police say Carver had accused Richards of stealing her debit card.

Court documents state Richards was seen on surveillance video using Carver's card.

The medical examiner determined Carver died by blunt force trauma with signs of strangulation.

