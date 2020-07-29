Senator Angus King concerned about new coronavirus relief plan

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Senator Angus King is speaking out about the Senate Majority Leader’s proposal for a new coronavirus relief package.

On May 15th, the House of Representatives passed the HEROES Act to help lay out the next phase of support during the pandemic.

King says he’s worried about the lack of urgency in the Senate.

The proposal reduces individual unemployment benefits and leaves out aid to state and local governments.

“There are 70,000 people in Maine who are depending upon that income to pay their bills, pay their rent, to put food on the table, and to have waited this long is just irresponsible,” King said. “If we don’t help state and local governments, that’s going to filter right back down to first responders, or it’ll require a tax increase, which nobody wants.”

The plan does provide funding for schools upon reopening.

King is hopeful that the Senate will come to an agreement by the end of next week.

