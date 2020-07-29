Scattered Showers & Thundershowers Later Tonight & Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The weak ridge of high pressure that brought Maine the mostly to partly sunny, warm and less humid conditions today will slip off to our east this evening. As the high departs to our east an upper level disturbance and its associated pool of cooler air aloft will slowly swing into and then through the Northeast beginning tonight. The upper level trough will kick off some scattered showers and thundershowers later tonight through Friday as the energy aloft swings right across New England. As the upper trough swings into the Northeast a southwest breeze both at the surface and aloft will allow the humidity levels to creep back up tomorrow and Friday, but it won’t be as sticky as it was earlier in the week. As the upper level disturbance moves off to the east of New England any scattered showers and storms will come to an end later Friday, with the bulk of the showers and stray thundershowers Friday likely falling across northern parts of Maine.

Weak high pressure will build into the Northeast as we head into the weekend. The high will bring Maine and the rest of New England a mainly sunny Saturday, with slightly above normal temps expected. High temps Saturday across most of the Pine Tree State will run in the low to mid 80s. Sunday will likely be another mainly dry day across our region, with sunshine possibly giving way to increasing clouds later in the day or evening as a storm begins to move into the Northeast. At this point in time it appears the workweek may get off to a showery start as energy aloft and the storm to our southwest on Sunday moves into New England. Some sort of tropical system may move up along the Eastern Seaboard and bring a period of tropical showers and a gusty breeze to parts of New England during the early to middle part of next week.

Tonight: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers possible late, with a light south breeze and low temps in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, humid, scattered showers and thunderstorms likely, with a west to southwest breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy, with a few scattered showers and thundershowers possible and high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Saturday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Monday: Variably cloudy and muggy, with showers and thundershowers likely and high temps upper 70s and 80s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.