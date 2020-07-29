Advertisement

Police say driver that struck pedestrian likely had a medical event

The investigation continues.
River Road was closed for much of the afternoon.
River Road was closed for much of the afternoon.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) -

Bucksport police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on River Road Tuesday afternoon.

Police tell TV5 that the driver, who is from Orland, likely had a medical event causing his vehicle to cross the centerline and into the breakdown lane before coming to rest in a ditch.

As it traveled toward the ditch it hit a 47 year old Minnesota man who was walking along the roadway.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police have interviewed some witnesses who saw what took place.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Calais Regional Hospital wants out of bankruptcy long enough to get PPP loan

Updated: 1 hours ago
Calais Regional Hospital is asking a judge to dismiss its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case so that it can seek at least $1.8 million in PPP funding, the Bangor Daily News reports.

News

More Mainers permitted at outdoor spectator events with change in restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Catherine Pegram
The state has eased the restriction based on COVID-19 concerns that initially set the number at 50.

News

More Mainers permitted at outdoor spectator events with change in restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Catherine Pegram
The 50 person limit is still in place for indoor gatherings and events.

News

sentencing this morning for Sarah Richards

Updated: 4 hours ago
sentencing this morning for Sarah Richards

Latest News

News

MASKS REQUIRED AT PLANET FITNESS

Updated: 4 hours ago
MASKS REQUIRED AT PLANET FITNESS

News

Hunters being encouraged to apply for deer lottery soon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Applications to participate in the lottery for a permit are due by August 17.

Coronavirus

Planet Fitness now requiring face coverings for customers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The new policy takes effect on August 1.

News

South Thomaston woman on murder charge to know her fate on Wednesday morning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Richards pleaded guilty in April after initially entering a not guilty plea.

Community

Bangor citizens putting the social in social distancing

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Social distancing at it's finest

News

Motor Booty Affair holding social disco-ing event in Bangor

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Motor Booty Affair is performing live at the Bangor Drive-In.