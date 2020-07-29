Police say driver that struck pedestrian likely had a medical event

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) -

Bucksport police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on River Road Tuesday afternoon.

Police tell TV5 that the driver, who is from Orland, likely had a medical event causing his vehicle to cross the centerline and into the breakdown lane before coming to rest in a ditch.

As it traveled toward the ditch it hit a 47 year old Minnesota man who was walking along the roadway.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police have interviewed some witnesses who saw what took place.

The investigation continues.

