Planet Fitness now requiring face coverings for customers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular chain of fitness centers is now requiring everyone to wear a mask. Planet Fitness says it will require face covering at all of its locations starting next month.

All of its employees already have to wear masks, but now members who use the facilities also must wear them to workout.

The new policy takes effect August first. Planet Fitness has approximately 14-hundred and 50 locations open across 46-states, D-C, Canada and Australia.

