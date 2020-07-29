Advertisement

Partly to Mostly Sunny, Warm & Less Humid Today

By Todd Simcox
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our Wednesday looks good overall with partly to mostly sunny skies and more comfortable conditions. A disturbance approaching the area will give us a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms across northern locales (mainly Greenville to Millinocket northward) this afternoon and evening. It will still be plenty warm today with highs in the 80s to near 90° but dewpoints will be in the upper 50s to low 60s so humidity levels will feel much better. A disturbance crossing the area tonight will give us a chance for some scattered showers through the overnight hours. Lows tonight will drop back to the low to mid-60s. 

A disturbance crossing the state Thursday will give us a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Otherwise expect variably cloudy skies Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. The disturbance will be exiting the area Friday but with it still in the vicinity, we could still see a few showers or thunderstorms during the day Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s to low 80s. It looks like high pressure will move in just in time for the start of the weekend giving us a great day Saturday with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Another disturbance approaching the area later in the weekend will give us a chance for some showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Humidity will be on the rise too. Temperatures Sunday will top off in the mid-70s to low 80s. 

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and less humid. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible across northern areas. Highs between 81°-89°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows between 60°-66°. Light south wind.

Thursday: Variably cloudy and muggy with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs between 77°-86°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Variably cloudy. A shower possible. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. 

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. 

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Becoming more humid. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

