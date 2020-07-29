Advertisement

More Mainers permitted at outdoor spectator events with change in restrictions

The state has eased the limit initially set at 50 people
The state has eased the restrictions based on COVID-19 that set the limit at 50 people who could gather outside at spectator events.
By Catherine Pegram
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Up to 200 people can now gather outside at sporting events, concerts and other performances in Maine.

The state has eased the restrictions based on COVID-19 that initially set the number at 50.

The Department of Community and Economic Development changed the checklist for outdoor spectator events on Friday.

Now up to 200 can attend as long as they’re seated in separate areas of no more than 50 people.

The 50 person limit is still in place for indoor gatherings and events.

The head of DHHS said Tuesday state officials are currently reviewing that restriction and may change it, too.

