Hunters being encouraged to apply for deer lottery soon

Applications to participate in the lottery for a permit are due by Aug. 17.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -Maine wildlife officials are encouraging hunters to apply soon for a permit to participate in what could be a busy deer hunting season.

Maine biologists have proposed a record of nearly 110,000 “any deer” permits for this hunting season.

Applications to participate in the lottery for a permit are due by August 17.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said there’s no reason for hunters to wait to apply.

The drawing itself is scheduled for September 11.

