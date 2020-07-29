Advertisement

Huge auction in Northport could be right up your alley

Point Lookout in Northport is auctioning off nearly everything on the property, including a bowling alley!
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHPORT, Maine (WABI) - ”This is basically a liquidation event.” John Bottero, Vice President of Thomaston Place Auction Galleries, stands inside Hedges Hall at Point Lookout in Northport.

The former corporate retreat for credit card giant MBNA will not be reopening as a conference and event center.

“The owner of the property now has a different vision of what he would like to do with the property.” said Bottero.

David and Tami Hirschfeld acquired the property last year and are converting the conference building at the summit of the property to a private residence. With the exception of some athletic facilities that will remain in operation, nearly everything else is being sold at auction.

"By the time we get done with this auction on Wednesday, the building salvage rights will be sold and this building will be coming down as well as a couple of others."

The auction is scheduled for August 5th by Thomaston Place Auction Galleries.

"Thomaston Place...hundreds of millions of dollars of things over the years...I don't think we've ever sold a bowling alley before."

Commercial kitchen equipment, audio video systems, office equipment, antiques, and more. There's even an enormous climbing wall up for grabs.

"There'll be surprises for everybody, I'm sure."

"In the live auction here, we will stick to what the mandates are for social distancing and limitations of people in the building."

People are also able to bid online or by phone.

“We’ve gotten all kinds of inquiries from people who remember a phenomenal event here for their wedding, and they want a piece to have a memento of that event.”

The auction is being held without reserve.

"Regardless of price, if there's a bid, it will be sold. Because there is demolition of this building scheduled soon after, anyone who buys anything from this auction has one week."

You can find out more at PointLookoutAuction.com

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Huge auction in Northport could be right up your alley

Updated: 25 minutes ago

Local

Winslow Fire Department hopes to purchase second used ambulance

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Fire department seeks second ambulance to meet the needs of Winslow.

News

Teaching in a pandemic, what comes next?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The preparations for going back to school are well underway across the state.State officials continue to focus on striking the balance between safety and delivering an effective education..What about teachers who work with students with specialized needs?

News

Teaching in a pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
The preparations for going back to school are well underway across the state. State officials continue to focus on striking the balance between safety and delivering an effective education.. What about teachers who work with students with specialized needs?

Latest News

News

State increases number of people allowed at large outdoor gatherings in Maine

Updated: 2 hours ago
The gathering limit for indoor activities remains unchanged at 50 people. Face masks are also required at large gatherings.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 4 hours ago

Coronavirus

29 new cases of COVID-19 in Maine, no new deaths reported

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
There are 409 active cases now.

Community

Darling’s puts the brakes on their Ice Cream For A Cause Truck for the 2020 season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Darling’s puts the brakes on their Ice Cream For A Cause Truck for the 2020 season

News

Police say driver that struck pedestrian likely had a medical event

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Bucksport police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on River Road Tuesday afternoon.

News

Calais Regional Hospital wants out of bankruptcy long enough to get PPP loan

Updated: 7 hours ago
Calais Regional Hospital is asking a judge to dismiss its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case so that it can seek at least $1.8 million in PPP funding, the Bangor Daily News reports.