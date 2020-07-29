Huge auction in Northport could be right up your alley

NORTHPORT, Maine (WABI) - ”This is basically a liquidation event.” John Bottero, Vice President of Thomaston Place Auction Galleries, stands inside Hedges Hall at Point Lookout in Northport.

The former corporate retreat for credit card giant MBNA will not be reopening as a conference and event center.

“The owner of the property now has a different vision of what he would like to do with the property.” said Bottero.

David and Tami Hirschfeld acquired the property last year and are converting the conference building at the summit of the property to a private residence. With the exception of some athletic facilities that will remain in operation, nearly everything else is being sold at auction.

"By the time we get done with this auction on Wednesday, the building salvage rights will be sold and this building will be coming down as well as a couple of others."

The auction is scheduled for August 5th by Thomaston Place Auction Galleries.

"Thomaston Place...hundreds of millions of dollars of things over the years...I don't think we've ever sold a bowling alley before."

Commercial kitchen equipment, audio video systems, office equipment, antiques, and more. There's even an enormous climbing wall up for grabs.

"There'll be surprises for everybody, I'm sure."

"In the live auction here, we will stick to what the mandates are for social distancing and limitations of people in the building."

People are also able to bid online or by phone.

“We’ve gotten all kinds of inquiries from people who remember a phenomenal event here for their wedding, and they want a piece to have a memento of that event.”

The auction is being held without reserve.

"Regardless of price, if there's a bid, it will be sold. Because there is demolition of this building scheduled soon after, anyone who buys anything from this auction has one week."

You can find out more at PointLookoutAuction.com

