Advertisement

Darling’s puts the brakes on their Ice Cream For A Cause Truck for the 2020 season

Darling’s puts the brakes on their Ice Cream For A Cause Truck for the 2020 season
Darling’s puts the brakes on their Ice Cream For A Cause Truck for the 2020 season(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

While we may be screaming for ice cream in this heat, the folks at Darling’s reluctantly announced they’ve canceled the rest of the season for the Ice Cream for a Cause program.

In a facebook post Wednesday, they said it was a tough decision.

The team at Darling's has decided that the Ice Cream for a Cause Truck will not be in service for the 2020 season. It...

Posted by Darling's Ice Cream for a Cause on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

But it’s just not possible to continue driving the charitable ice cream truck to events because they can’t predict or limit the number of people attending those events.

They are also erring on the side of caution, given the increase in coronavirus cases.

Since Darlings began the Ice Cream for a Cause program in 2012, they’ve raised more than $420,000 for community organizations.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Bangor citizens putting the social in social distancing

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Social distancing at it's finest

News

Ten Bucks Theatre Company performers hold play in Brewer

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
To follow social distancing guidelines, the audience was spaced out as well as the actors.

News

Milbridge to showcase local artists and celebrate Maine’s history with downtown display

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT
|
By Courtney Cortright
The pieces of art go along with this year's theme "All things Maine."

Community

Grief camp for kids goes virtual and still provides hope

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
This year, like many others, Experience Camp has had to offer virtual activities for the kids instead.

Latest News

News

Waldo CAP offering food distribution for those in need

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:20 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
Waldo Cap is hosting a food distribution day this Friday at the Waldo County Technical Center.It's from 11 to 2.

Community

Maine beer festival goes virtual

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Maine craft beer festival goes virtual

News

Young Orrington girl continues her mission to “save all the kitties”

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
For the past 5 years McKenna LaBrie has been hosting a lemonade stand during Orrington's Old Home Week to raise money for the Forgotten Felines of Maine.

News

Healthy Acadia Harvest Truck Campaign

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:19 AM EDT
|
By Joy Hollowell
Healthy Acadia needs to raise an additional $10,000 to purchase a truck for its Downeast Gleaning Initiative

News

Bass Harbor Head Light Station is now part of Acadia National Park

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:04 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Acadia National Park acquires Bass Harbor Head Light Station.

Community

Nokomis Regional High School hands out bricks from old building

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Newport high school offers old bricks to alumni for donations to new school.