Darling’s puts the brakes on their Ice Cream For A Cause Truck for the 2020 season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

While we may be screaming for ice cream in this heat, the folks at Darling’s reluctantly announced they’ve canceled the rest of the season for the Ice Cream for a Cause program.

In a facebook post Wednesday, they said it was a tough decision.

But it’s just not possible to continue driving the charitable ice cream truck to events because they can’t predict or limit the number of people attending those events.

They are also erring on the side of caution, given the increase in coronavirus cases.

Since Darlings began the Ice Cream for a Cause program in 2012, they’ve raised more than $420,000 for community organizations.

