Bowdoin College and Maine State Library receive more than $325,000 in federal grants

The grants will go towards preserving newspapers and supporting the professional development of teachers.
(WAGM)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Bowdoin College and the Maine State Library will be receiving federal grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Bowdoin College will receive $115,000 toward Seminars for School Teachers, which creates summer professional development programs for teachers. The Maine State Library will receive $210,270 toward the National Digital Newspaper Program to preserve and digitize America’s historic newspapers.

“I’m thrilled that Maine State Library has received federal funding to digitally preserve our newspapers so that future generations will be able to access our stories and learn from our past,” said Congresswoman Chellie Pingree. “At a time when teachers have been asked to adapt under unprecedented circumstances, I’m grateful that Bowdoin College has been awarded federal funding to support the professional development of our educators.”

