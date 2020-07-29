Advertisement

Bangor citizens putting the social in social distancing

Social distancing
Social distancing(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While the pandemic and the restrictions that came with it have slowed some social gatherings, a group in Bangor has taken their daily breakfast into a parking lot.

We met up with this happy, physically distant yet socially connected crowd outside of the Union Street McDonald’s Tuesday morning.

“This is the thing to do. We sit outside. We can’t sit inside, so this is it.”

"I think it's wonderful that McDonald's is letting us do this because probably some businesses wouldn't."

"We used to meet inside until they closed the place down. Now everybody meets out here. We have up to 23 people on the lawn a lot of times, but we are here every day, seven days a week."

"We just love it in here, gives us a chance to see everybody because we can't go in and eat inside, so we decided, okay, let's try it outside and see what happens. Everybody brings their lawn chairs and here we are...every day."

"We're all six feet, and we got our masks, so if we're not eating, we've got our masks on, so everybody's safe."

"The social, getting together, laughing, having fun, enjoying yourselves, it's a great way to start the day."

"It means a lot, it's the highlight of the day. I'm just a simple old man, and I'm having a lot of fun. Right out here with my friends, and the fact that I enjoy them all, collectively and individually."

"Forest, what about me?" (laughs)

"We have a good time."

“When it starts snowing, we got to be going inside because we can’t come out here.”

