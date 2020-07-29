29 new cases of COVID-19 in Maine, no new deaths reported

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

There are 29 new cases of coronavirus being reported in Maine Wednesday.

The latest numbers from the Maine CDC show a total of 3,866 cases since the pandemic began.

Yesterday’s cumulative total dropped by one because of a reclassification.

There are 409 active cases now.

That number is up by 11 since Tuesday.

3,336 people have recovered and 121 people have died with the virus in Maine.

16 new cases are being attributed to Cumberland County.

There are 207 active cases there.

Hancock County also saw a jump overnight.

There are five additional cases - all active - bringing the running total to 21.

That reflects an outbreak at Hancock Foods in Ellsworth, which CDC Director Nirah Shah reported late yesterday afternoon.

