Woman flown to hospital after crash in Eddington

Crash on Route 9 in Eddington
Crash on Route 9 in Eddington(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDDINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Lifeflight landed on Route 9 in Eddington Monday afternoon, taking a woman to the hospital after she was injured in a crash.

It happened around 2 o’clock.

The vehicle the woman was riding in went off the road and hit a pole.

That caused live wires to come down on the car which had landed on its roof.

Authorities tell us a man was driving when the car crashed.

”I had a witness say that the driver told him he fell asleep at the wheel, so it looks that way to me, that he fell asleep and just drifted off the road,” said Deputy John Carson of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office

The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

We’re told he and his passenger are both in serious condition.

Route 9 was closed for much of Monday afternoon.

Thousands of people in the area were without power for a while as crews worked to replace the pole.

