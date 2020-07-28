Advertisement

UMaine football players recognized

UMaine football players recognized
UMaine football players recognized
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine football adding transfer Fofie Bazzie, a defensive back from Maryland, over the weekend. The Phil Steele preseason All-CAA teams are announced with Deshawn Stevens and Liam Dobson making the first team. Old Town’s Andre Miller made 2nd team, Bryce Colee, and Adrian Otero on the third team. No word if there will be a season in the spring but some recognition for the Bears...

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Maine Paralympian Gardner on a mission to help fellow heroes - Part 1

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Every storybook needs a hero. Sometimes even the hero, needs a hero. Maine’s own Christy Gardner is a hero in every sense of the word. We share part one of our two part series on her mission...

Sports

Mainers join Pandemic Project Task Force Discussion on high school return to play

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
How to safely return to high school athletics discussion continued today by the Pandemic Project Task Force.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

News

Speedway 95 in Hermon opens for fans

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:13 PM EDT
|
By Owen Kingsley
Speedway 95 opens for fans

Latest News

Sports

Maine football holds virtual vigil for Minor on anniversary of death

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
It is the 2-year anniversary of the death of Darius Minor. The UMaine football player who collapsed during summer training, and later died, before the 2018 season.

Sports

Former UMaine captain Brown signs pro deal in Denmark

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Former UMaine men’s hockey captain Cam Brown has a new professional home. He is heading overseas to Denmark.

Sports

I Bet You Can’t: Junior Golfers putting showdown

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Junior golfers took on one another, and their coach, on the putting green...

Sports

MDI Marathon has been cancelled

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
The MDI Marathon has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Sports

Maine Racing Legend Bahre has died

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Bob Bahre, a legendary figure in Maine racing, has died at age 93.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.