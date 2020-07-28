UMaine football players recognized

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine football adding transfer Fofie Bazzie, a defensive back from Maryland, over the weekend. The Phil Steele preseason All-CAA teams are announced with Deshawn Stevens and Liam Dobson making the first team. Old Town’s Andre Miller made 2nd team, Bryce Colee, and Adrian Otero on the third team. No word if there will be a season in the spring but some recognition for the Bears...

