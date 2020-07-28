Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hot and humid weather will continue this afternoon. A cold front will bring us a chance for some more showers and thunderstorms. Northern areas will see a chance for some showers and thunderstorms this morning while the rest of the state sees a better chance for the showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of the thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall and a gusty, damaging wind. Otherwise expect variably cloudy skies today with high temperatures running in the mid-80s to low 90s and dewpoints in the low to mid-70s again. This will produce heat index values in the upper 90s to possibly some low 100s so use caution if you’re outside today especially if you’re working. Make sure to drink plenty of fluids and take some breaks to let yourself cool down. Heat related illnesses can set in pretty quickly in heat and humidity like this. Showers and thunderstorms will wind down later this evening as the cold front moves to our east. Humidity levels will drop as the night progresses with some drier air moving in behind the cold front. Temperatures will be in the 60s for overnight lows.

Our Wednesday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds and more comfortable conditions. It will still be plenty warm with highs in the 80s to near 90°. A disturbance crossing the state Thursday will give us a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon. Otherwise expect variably cloudy skies Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The disturbance will be exiting the area Friday but with it still in the vicinity, we could still see a few showers or thunderstorms during the day Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s to low 80s. It looks like high pressure will move in just in time for the start of the weekend giving us a great day Saturday with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Rest of Today: Variably cloudy, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall and gusty, damaging wind. Highs between 83°-92°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms ending then partly cloudy. Lows between 60°-67°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm and less humid. A shower or thunderstorm possible across northern areas. Highs between 81°-89°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Variably cloudy and muggy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny. A shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

