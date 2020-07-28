Pedestrian struck and killed on Route 15 in Bucksport

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle on the River Road in Bucksport Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the man was walking along the stretch of road around 2 p.m.

We’re told he is from out-of state.

Police are not releasing any names at this point, but they say the driver of the vehicle lives in the area.

That person was not hurt.

River Road was closed for much of the afternoon.

