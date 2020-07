AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Pat’s Pizza in Augusta will be turning their oven off on Friday, July 31st for the last time.

The popular pizza place announced on Facebook that they will be closing after over 30 years.

As many of you have already heard, Pat's Pizza of Augusta will be turning off its oven for the last time at the end of... Posted by Pats Pizza-Augusta on Thursday, July 23, 2020

The owner says it’s time for a little less stress and a lot more play time.

Other Pats locations throughout Maine will remain open.

