No new states added to travel exemption list

There are currently five states on the exemption list.
State officials say no new states are currently being added to the travel exemption list.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -State officials say no new states have been added to the visitor exemption list.

That exemption allows people to come into Maine without quarantining for two weeks or having a negative COVID-19 test.

Tourism leaders have been pushing for Massachusetts and Rhode Island residents to be added to the list..

So far, it only covers people from New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says they are continuously looking at the situation.

Lambrew says states on the exemption list are those with comparable coronavirus numbers to Maine.

She says small percentages can make a big difference. She gave an example of what would happen if Maine had the same positivity rate as Massachusetts where the percentage rate is about a point higher.

“Instead of having 270 cases in the last two weeks, roughly, we would have had about 780 or 90 cases in the past two weeks. Rhode Island’s rate is even higher. We would have had over a thousand positive cases in a two-week time frame,” said Lambrew during the briefing.

Lambrew says they recognize the toll it’s taking on the tourism industry. She says Governor Mills continues to ask for federal relief, similar to what the airline industry has received.

The director of the Maine CDC says out of the nearly 150,000 coronavirus tests done in the state, 149 of the positive tests have been from people visiting from out of state.

