NextGen America to organize National Vote By Mail Day

Volunteers will spend Tuesday, July 28th calling and texting young Maine voters about absentee voting
Voting
Voting
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - There are officially less than 100 days until the 2020 presidential election.

To prepare, NextGen America is organizing the first-ever National Vote By Mail Day. 

On Tuesday, July 28th over 9,000 volunteers across the country will spend the day calling and texting young voters about the benefits, rules and requirements of voting absentee.

“The fact that people are being made to choose between their health and their vote as we’ve seen in some primaries is unacceptable,” said NextGen Maine Press Secretary, Elizabeth Rosen. “Public health is the number one priority but this is also the most important election of young miner’s lifetimes so making sure that as many people as possible can vote safely in the election and make their voices heard also has to be a priority.”

Rosen says this is particularly important after Maine’s primary election that saw a record number of absentee ballots but only 25% voter turnout.

Absentee ballot applications in Maine open Monday, August 3rd.

