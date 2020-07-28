Advertisement

New restrictions as outbreak is reported at Lewiston hospital

Ten people at Central Maine Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19 and the hospital is now limiting visitors
CMMC
CMMC(WABI)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) -

The Maine Center for Disease Control is investigating an outbreak of coronavirus at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

As of Monday, nine staff members and one patient at the hospital had tested positive after having contact with a patient who transferred to the hospital from Marshwood Center with other symptoms. The hospital said initial tests on that patient came back negative, but the patient was retested after an outbreak was reported at Marshwood Center and this time came up positive.

The staff members are all self-isolating at home.

CMMC is now reinstating strict visitor restrictions that were first imposed early in the pandemic. There are exceptions for mothers in labor, pediatric patients, and compassionate care/end-of-life patients.

The hospital is also suspending outside food, flowers, and gifts for hospital patients. The hospital gift shop and fitness center, which had been scheduled to open this week, will remain closed.

“Exposures such as this underscore the reality that we are not out of the woods yet with this novel virus, which spreads quickly and in ways we still do not fully understand,” said John Alexander, M.D., chief medical officer for Central Maine Health.

