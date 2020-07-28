Motor Booty Affair holding social disco-ing event in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - July will be going out with a funky bang in Bangor! Motor Booty Affair - the 70′s disco party band - is performing live at the Bangor Drive-In.

They’re holding a Social Disco-ing event and everyone is welcome.

We spoke with some of the band members Tuesday. They say bringing music to people right now is more important than ever. They saw it first-hand when they did a similar drive-in show in Lincoln last week.

“The number of people that came up to us after the show and thanked us for just being there and just playing was just funktastic. I couldn’t believe the number of people that were just happy to have music,” said Cyclone Link Skywalker Jr.

“Always have a blast playing but it is a little more special now because we’ve all been so deprived from coming out and doing our thangs,” said Superfly.

The show is this Friday night at 8:30. Tickets are $75 a car. They’re available at yourneighborhoodtheatre.com.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.